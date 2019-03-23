Home

More Obituaries for Ruby ROLLINGS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ruby May ROLLINGS


1928 - 2019 Notice Condolences
Ruby May ROLLINGS Notice
ROLLINGS Ruby May Passed away peacefully at Caloola Court surrounded by family on 19th March 2019, aged 90 years. Adored wife of Reginald (dec'd), mother and mother-in-law of Marie and John (dec'd), Lionel and Julie, Carmel and Stephen, Terry and Bev, Michael and Alana, and Stephen and Tracey. Much loved 'Nan' to her 22 grandchildren and 'Grandma' to her 35 great grandchildren. Sister and sister-in-law to Lorraine and Bern, Joyce and Len, Arthur and Bill (all dec'd).



A beautiful lady, at rest.



A service celebrating Ruby's life will be held at St John's Anglican Church, Church Street, on Thursday 28th March 2019 at 10:00am. In lieu of flowers, donations to Caloola Court will be accepted at St John's. Following the service, a burial will take place at the Lockhart Monumental Cemetery.



Family and friends are respectfully invited to attend.



logo
Published in The Daily Advertiser on Mar. 23, 2019
Read More
Remember
