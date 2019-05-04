|
BYRNES Ruth Agnes nee Tooze At The Mary Potter Nursing Home on Thursday 2nd May 2019, late of Hardy Avenue Wagga Wagga. Dearly loved wife of the late Alphonsus (Phonce). Dearly loved mother and mother-in-law of Terry & Jean, Chris & Prue, Mark, Frances (dec), Marian & Ron van Meurs, Stephen & Barbara, Phonce & Kate and Justin & Sylvie. Loved grandmother of Shaun and Stacey, Jeremy, Damien, Benjamin, Jacinta, Samuel, Jonathon, James, Simon van Meurs, Joseph, Thomas Samuel, Bridget, Patrick and Gabrielle, Sebastien and Vincent. Great grandmother of Caitlyn and Emily, Matilda, August, Jaylem and Ashley, Daniel, Thomas and Mary. Henry, Teddie and Alfie. Loved daughter of the late Albert & Agnes (Arragon) Tooze. Loved sister and sister-in-law of Sr Marie Tooze LCM (dec), Thea & Gordon (dec) Bowen, Margaret & David Taylor, Greg (dec) & Pat Tooze and the extended Byrnes' family. Fond aunt of her nieces and nephews. Aged 93 years.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held in Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church Bourke Street, Wagga Wagga on Wednesday 8th May 2019 commencing at 1:30pm. Following prayers after Mass the cortege will leave for The Lawn Cemetery, Brunskill Road Lake Albert. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend.
