WALKER (formerly Wilson) Ruth Passed away peacefully at home with her loving husband John by her side. Adored mother and mother in-law of Greg and Cheryl. Loved 'Mama' of Jessica, Tabitha and Matt, and Kendra and Mitch. Loved friend of John's family - Ian and Les, Kate and Tim, Brad and Gemma, and fond 'Mama Ruth' of Lillie, Hudson, Jobe, Isla, Billy and Halle. Sister to Heather. Aunt to Sharon and David. Great Aunt to Benn.
-The loss is immeasurable
but so is the love left behind-
A Service to Celebrate Ruth's life will be held in the Karinya Room of Bance Funeral Services, 12 Ashmont Avenue, Wagga Wagga on Tuesday 14th May 2019 commencing at 2pm. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend.
Private cremation.
Published in The Daily Advertiser on May 11, 2019