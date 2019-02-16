Home

Selwyn HEDDITCH


1917 - 2019 Notice Condolences
Selwyn HEDDITCH Notice
HEDDITCH, Ernest Selwyn 14/03/1917 - 31/01/2019 Died peacefully in the company of son Tim and daughter Robin. Late of Woolgoolga. Loving husband of Jill (dec). Loving father of Mark, Anne, Susie (dec), Tim, Richard, and Robin. Loyal friend to Faye. A perpetual friend to all punters and golfers Aged 101 Years "Like Frank Sinatra, the best is yet to come" Selwyn's funeral service was held on Monday, 11th February 2019 at the Northern Beaches Anglican Church, Woolgoolga. Interred within the Wagga Lawn Cemetery. In the Care of Coffs Harbour - 02 6651 5007



Published in The Daily Advertiser on Feb. 16, 2019
