Sheilah PURCELL


1924 - 2019 Notice Condolences
Sheilah PURCELL Notice
PURCELL Sheilah 28.8.1924 - 17.4.2019



Passed away peacefully on Wednesday 17th April 2019 at the Aitken-Logan Wing, Allawah Lodge, Coolamon, formerly of 'Brushwood' Ganmain. Dearly loved wife of Tony (dec'd). Loved and loving mother and mother-in-law of Dianne and Dennis Brill, Shayne Weber, Guy and Bernadette, and Gemma and Reiner Meier. Adored Nan of her 12 grandchildren and NanNan of 14 great-grandchildren. Loved sister and sister-in-law of Rod (dec'd) and Mary Bryant, Joan and Pat O'Brien (both dec'd), Mike and Janelle Bryant.



'Much loved, forever missed.'



Requiem Mass for the Repose of the Soul will be offered in St Brendan's Catholic Church, Ganmain on Monday 29th April 2019 commencing at 10.30am. Following Prayers after Mass, the cortege will proceed to the Ganmain Lawn Cemetery. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend.



Published in The Daily Advertiser from Apr. 20 to Apr. 22, 2019
