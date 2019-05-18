Home

Stanley Thomas JACKSON


1936 - 2019 Notice Condolences
Stanley Thomas JACKSON Notice
JACKSON Stanley Thomas Passed away peacefully at the RSL LifeCare Remembrance Village on Wednesday, May 15th 2019. Loving husband of Frances. Proud father and father-in-law of Elaine & Warren Gooley, Janette and Graeme & Fiona. Cherished Pop to all his grandchildren. Aged 82 years. He will be sadly missed by all his family and friends.



A Service to celebrate Jacko's life will be held at Alan Harris McDonald on Thursday, May 23rd 2019, commencing at 11:00am. Family and friends are respectfully invited to attend.



Published in The Daily Advertiser on May 18, 2019
