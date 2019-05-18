|
|
JACKSON Stanley Thomas Passed away peacefully at the RSL LifeCare Remembrance Village on Wednesday, May 15th 2019. Loving husband of Frances. Proud father and father-in-law of Elaine & Warren Gooley, Janette and Graeme & Fiona. Cherished Pop to all his grandchildren. Aged 82 years. He will be sadly missed by all his family and friends.
A Service to celebrate Jacko's life will be held at Alan Harris McDonald on Thursday, May 23rd 2019, commencing at 11:00am. Family and friends are respectfully invited to attend.
Published in The Daily Advertiser on May 18, 2019