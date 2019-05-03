Home

Stephen Graham CARD

Stephen Graham CARD Notice
Mr Stephen Card The Death has occurred of Mr Stephen Graham Card better known as Graham or Silver. Passed away Friday 26th April 2019. Much loved husband of Carol. Devoted father of Tony, Jacqueline, Steven and Brenden. Cherished grandfather of 14 and great grandfather of 4. Aged 74 Years Rest in Peace A gathering of family and friends to celebrate Silver's life, will be held on Saturday 11th May 2019, at the Grenfell Kart Club, 23 Henry Lawson Way Grenfell NSW 2810, commencing at 3.00pm. Further details are on the Grenfell Kart Club facebook page. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Patterson Brothers Funerals 95 Main Street, Young N.S.W Phone: 0263825217 www.pattersonbrothersfunerals.com.au



Published in The Daily Advertiser on May 3, 2019
