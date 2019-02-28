Home

SVETEC, Stephen 8th November 1957 - 25th February 2019 Of Temora, passed away peacefully on Monday, 25th February 2019. Loving son of Tomislav & Janina (both dec'd). Adored father of Tom, Tanya and Stephen. Cherished grandfather of Tori-Lee, Bailey, Oliver and Ivy. Loved by his sisters Maria & Elizabeth (dec'd) and his many nieces and nephews. Aged 61 Years. ~ At Peace ~ A Requiem Mass for the Repose of Stephen's Soul will be held at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Loftus Street, Temora on Monday, 4th March 2019 commencing at 2:00 pm. The Cortege will then proceed to the Temora Lawn Cemetery. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend. Temora & District Funeral Service Accredited Member of F.D.A of N.S.W. 306 Hoskins Street, Temora Ph 02 6977 1332
Published in The Daily Advertiser from Feb. 28 to Mar. 2, 2019
