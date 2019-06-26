Home

Steven Jack Thomas SCHREIBER


1988 - 2019 Notice Condolences
Steven Jack Thomas SCHREIBER Notice
SCHREIBER Steven Jack Thomas Tragically died on the 12th June 2019, of Wagga Wagga. Loved and adored partner to Sharna, Loving father of Aleeya and Ashlyn. Cherished Son to Michael Schreiber and Karen Huntley. Loving step son to Belinda Schreiber and Paul Appleby. Will be sadly missed by all his family and friends. Aged 30 years.



A Service of Thanksgiving for the life of Steven Schreiber will be held at Alan Harris McDonald, 76 Copland Street, Wagga Wagga on Thursday 27th June 2019. Following the service commencing at 11.00am, the funeral will leave for the Wagga Wagga Lawn Cemetery, Brunskill Road. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend.



Published in The Daily Advertiser on June 26, 2019
