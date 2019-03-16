|
|
CREEK (Taylor) Susan Margaret
Late of Pleasant Hills, died on 14th March 2019
surrounded by her treasured family.
Loved wife of Peter.
Loved mother & mother-in-law of
Andrew & Donna, Nicholas & Jackie,
Rebecca & Matthew Hilton, Patrick,
Belinda & Peter Hindmarsh.
Loving grandmother of 19.
'I'm proud of my grandchildren,
every one of them.'
(Susan - 9/3/2019)
A service to celebrate Susan's life will be
held on Thursday 21st March.
Family and friends are invited to attend
Pleasant Hills Hall at 11.00am to share
moments and stories of joy with each other.
Published in The Daily Advertiser on Mar. 16, 2019