Susan Margaret CREEK


1951 - 2019
Susan Margaret CREEK Notice
CREEK (Taylor) Susan Margaret

Late of Pleasant Hills, died on 14th March 2019

surrounded by her treasured family.

Loved wife of Peter.

Loved mother & mother-in-law of

Andrew & Donna, Nicholas & Jackie,

Rebecca & Matthew Hilton, Patrick,

Belinda & Peter Hindmarsh.

Loving grandmother of 19.



'I'm proud of my grandchildren,

every one of them.'

(Susan - 9/3/2019)



A service to celebrate Susan's life will be

held on Thursday 21st March.

Family and friends are invited to attend

Pleasant Hills Hall at 11.00am to share

moments and stories of joy with each other.
Published in The Daily Advertiser on Mar. 16, 2019
