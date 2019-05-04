Home

Susan Margaret GOLLAND


1953 - 2019
Susan Margaret GOLLAND Notice
GOLLAND Susan Margaret 65yrs



With profound sadness we announce that Susan died on Tuesday. Much loved and adored wife of David, mother of Timothy, Prue and Elizabeth, grandmother of Amabel, Millicent and Felix, mother-in-law of Juanita, sister of John and Judith, sister-in-law of Carolyn, Andrew, Pam, and Barry and Judy.



A Memorial Service to celebrate Susan's life will be held in St. Andrew's Presbyterian Hall, Cross Street, Wagga on Thursday 9th May 2019, commencing at 2:00pm. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend. At Susan's request, no black.



Published in The Daily Advertiser on May 4, 2019
