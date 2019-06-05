|
BROWN Sydney Passed away peacefully at Tumbarumba Hospital on Friday, 31st May 2019. Dearly loved husband of Malendia. Loving father of George, Betty Vairo, Christopher, Pauline, Mary Holmes, Ivan and Mark. Cherished pop to all his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Aged 85 years. He will be sadly missed by all his family and friends.
A Graveside Service to Celebrate Sydney's life will be held at Rosewood Cemetery, Coppabella Road, Rosewood on Friday, 7th June 2019, commencing at 11:00am. Family and friends are respectfully invited to attend.
Published in The Daily Advertiser on June 5, 2019