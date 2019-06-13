Home

POWERED BY

Services
Alan Harris McDonald & Co Funeral Directors
76 Copland St
Wagga Wagga, New South Wales 2650
02 6921 4913
Resources
More Obituaries for Sylvia SIM
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sylvia Lorraine SIM


1944 - 2019 Notice Condolences
Sylvia Lorraine SIM Notice
SIM (Smith) Sylvia Lorraine Passed away peacefully at Gorokan on Saturday, 8th June 2019 of Wagga Wagga. Beloved Wife of George (dec'd). Loving Mother and Mother-In-Law of Clive, Julie & Stephen Blanchard and Reg. Loving Nan of Bryce, Brady, Jed, Nicholas, James, Rebecca, Brittany, Branden, Amber and Adrian. Aged 75 years. She will be sadly missed by all her family and friends.



A Service of thanksgiving and celebration for Sylvia's life will be held in St John's Anglican Church, Church Street, Wagga Wagga on Tuesday, 18th June 2019. Following the service commencing at 2:00pm the funeral cortege will proceed to the Wagga Wagga Lawn Cemetery, Brunskill Road. Family and friends are respectfully invited to attend.



logo
Published in The Daily Advertiser from June 13 to June 15, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.