SIM (Smith) Sylvia Lorraine Passed away peacefully at Gorokan on Saturday, 8th June 2019 of Wagga Wagga. Beloved Wife of George (dec'd). Loving Mother and Mother-In-Law of Clive, Julie & Stephen Blanchard and Reg. Loving Nan of Bryce, Brady, Jed, Nicholas, James, Rebecca, Brittany, Branden, Amber and Adrian. Aged 75 years. She will be sadly missed by all her family and friends.
A Service of thanksgiving and celebration for Sylvia's life will be held in St John's Anglican Church, Church Street, Wagga Wagga on Tuesday, 18th June 2019. Following the service commencing at 2:00pm the funeral cortege will proceed to the Wagga Wagga Lawn Cemetery, Brunskill Road. Family and friends are respectfully invited to attend.
