RICHARDSON Sylvia "Joyce" At The RSL Remembrance Village on Saturday 18th May 2019, formerly of Lake Albert Rd, Kooringal. Dearly loved wife of Warren 'Blue' (dec). Dearly loved mother and mother-in-law of Michelle & Terry Leddin, Michael & Simone, Shane (dec'd), Donna & Stephen, Melissa and Rachael & Luke. Loved 'Nan' of Shane, Craig, Daniel, Corey, Brodie, Jesse, Opal, Tomas, John, Kyle, Brendan, Danielle, Phillip, Angus, Deanna and Isabelle. Great 'Nan' of eighteen great grandchildren. Loved sister and aunt of the extended McGill family. Fond sister-in-law of the Richardson family. Aged 76 years.
A Service of Thanksgiving will be held in the Wagga Wagga Lawn Cemetery Chapel, Brunskill Road, Lake Albert, on Tuesday 28th May 2019 commencing at 2.30pm. Relatives & friends are respectfully invited to attend.
Published in The Daily Advertiser on May 25, 2019