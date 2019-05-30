|
|
POWELL, Teresa Agnes (Tess) Passed away peacefully at Estia Health Albury on Monday, May 27, 2019. Formerly of Waratah Street, Leeton. Beloved wife of Maurice 'Toss' (dec'd). Loving mother & mother in law of Michael & Yonna, Tricia, Berna (dec'd) & Peter, and John & Alicia. Cherished Grandma of Nicole, Samantha, Daniel, Jack; and Great Grandma of Charlie, Nellie, and Lex. Dear sister of Molly, Kath (dec'd), Betty (dec'd), Pat, Frank, Barbara (dec'd), Denis, and Leo. Aged 90 years. 'Resting peacefully in Gods care' Relatives and friends are respectfully informed that her funeral will take place on Friday, May 31, 2019. The cortege is appointed to leave St. Joseph's Catholic Church Leeton after a Requiem Mass commencing at 2pm for interment in the Leeton Lawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations will be gratefully accepted at the service on behalf of Dementia Australia.
Published in The Daily Advertiser on May 30, 2019