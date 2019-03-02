|
|
JORDAN Timothy Clark 'Jordo'/'Harry'
8.10.1963 - 27.2.2019
Passed away peacefully at home on Wednesday 27th February 2019. Dearly loved father and father-in-law of Beau and Alicia, Ryan and Sarah. Loving Pop of Ashton, Mackenzie and Remi. Loved brother and brother-in-law of Joanne and Andy Sanders, and uncle of their families. Son of the late Joe and Molly Jordan. Loved partner of Tanya Potter (Hill) and friend to her children Amy and Brayden.
A Service to Celebrate Tim's life will be held in the Wagga Wagga Crematorium Chapel on Friday 8th March 2019 commencing at 2.30pm. Relatives and friends are invited to attend.
Published in The Daily Advertiser on Mar. 2, 2019