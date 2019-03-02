Home

POWERED BY

Services
John Bance & Son Funeral Home
12 Ashmont Avenue
Wagga Wagga, New South Wales 2650
02 6925 4444
Resources
More Obituaries for Timothy JORDAN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Timothy Clark JORDAN


1963 - 2019 Notice Condolences
Timothy Clark JORDAN Notice
JORDAN Timothy Clark 'Jordo'/'Harry'

8.10.1963 - 27.2.2019

Passed away peacefully at home on Wednesday 27th February 2019. Dearly loved father and father-in-law of Beau and Alicia, Ryan and Sarah. Loving Pop of Ashton, Mackenzie and Remi. Loved brother and brother-in-law of Joanne and Andy Sanders, and uncle of their families. Son of the late Joe and Molly Jordan. Loved partner of Tanya Potter (Hill) and friend to her children Amy and Brayden.



A Service to Celebrate Tim's life will be held in the Wagga Wagga Crematorium Chapel on Friday 8th March 2019 commencing at 2.30pm. Relatives and friends are invited to attend.



logo
Published in The Daily Advertiser on Mar. 2, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.