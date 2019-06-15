Home

Verna Lillian SLY


1930 - 2019
Verna Lillian SLY Notice
SLY (nee Collins) Verna Lillian Passed away peacefully on 11th June, 2019.

Resident of Woodhaven Aged Care and formerly of 2 Galore Lockhart. Dearly loved wife of Wallace (dec'd).



Loving mother and mother-in-law of Laurie and Suzanne, Malcolm, Stuart and Sue, Graeme and Sandy. Much loved Grandma and Ma of her 8 grandchildren, Rachelle, Cameron, Damon, Ashton, Nathan, Mitchell, Callum and Kristen. Great Ma of her 10 great grandchildren Brock, Chanelle, Aiden and Dane, Harlow, Frankie and Rocco, Lottie, Layla and Phillipa.



Daughter of Lawrence and Ellen Collins (both dec'd). Sister and sister-in-law of Joyce & Vern (both dec'd), Des (dec'd) and Laurice, Isobel & Don Hore (both dec'd), Gordon (dec'd) & Mary Edwards, Geoffery & Gwen McFarlane. Aged 89 Years.



Together again in Gods Care.



A Service of Thanksgiving will be held in the Lockhart Uniting Church, Lockhart on Friday 21st June 2019 commencing at 10.30am. The cortege will then proceed to the Lockhart Lawn Cemetery. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend.



Published in The Daily Advertiser on June 15, 2019
