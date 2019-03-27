|
|
TARRY (nee Hawthorn) Veronica Agnes Peacefully at Calvary Hospital on Monday 25th March 2019, of Slocum Street Wagga Wagga, formerly Coolamon. Beloved wife of the late Andrew Tarry. Dearly loved sister of Sheila Hawthorn, Doris Kenny and Ann MacKenzie. Loved aunt of Tony, Leon and Chris & Judy and great aunt of Sean and Joseph. Aged 88 years.
'Veronica will be sadly missed
by family and friends'
A Requiem Mass for The Eternal Repose of The Soul, will be held in St Michael's Cathedral, Johnston Street Wagga Wagga on Thursday 28th March, 2019 commencing at 1:45pm. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend.
Private cremation.
Published in The Daily Advertiser on Mar. 27, 2019