CROFT Veronica Ann (Von)
19.11.1916 - 23.5.2019
Peacefully passed away at Borella House, Albury on 23rd May 2019, formally of Lockhart. Aged 102 years, she touched the hearts of everyone she met and always had a smile on her face.
Much loved mother of Colleen, John and Paula. Mother in law of John Howard (dec).
Beloved grandmother and great grandmother of: Bridget, Rod, Ingrid, George, Favero, Phillipia, Nathan and Abe Smardenka, Steph, Jade and Sam Hall, Heidie, Jay, Maycee, Nyra, Scott, Sam, Angus, Veronica, Harley and Lewis McEachern, Amy, Robb, Max and Holly Malone.
A private funeral service will be held.
Always in Our Hearts.
Published in The Daily Advertiser on May 27, 2019