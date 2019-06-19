Home

Veronica May POST


1925 - 2019 Notice Condolences
Veronica May POST Notice
POST (nee Thorley) Veronica May Passed away peacefully surrounded by loved ones on Monday 17th June 2019 at Calvary Hospital. Dearly loved wife of Lindsay (dec'd). Loving mother and mother-in-law of Anita and Trevor, Kerry and Penny, Philip and Penny, Trevor and Lois, Michelle (dec'd), Janelle and Greg, David and Donna, and Glenys (dec'd). Much loved grandmother of all her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Aged 93 years.



Mass of Christian Burial will be held in the Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Lake Albert Road, Kooringal on Monday 24th June 2019 commencing at 10.30am. Following Prayers after Mass, the burial will take place at The Rock Monumental Cemetery, reconvening at 2.30pm. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend.



Published in The Daily Advertiser on June 19, 2019
