HARPER Victor Leonard Late of Davidson, formerly of Wagga Wagga & Griffith. Victor passed away peacefully at Wesley Gardens Nursing Home on 18th April aged 90 years. Beloved husband of Helen, previously Jean and Beryl (both deceased). Loved by his children, Bruce, Carolyn (dec), Paul and Narelle and his step-children Pauline and David. Grandfather of 6 and great grandfather of 11. Always in our hearts A Grave Side Service will take place for Victor on Monday 6th May 2019, 11.00am at Wagga Wagga Cemetery. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend.
Published in The Daily Advertiser on Apr. 27, 2019