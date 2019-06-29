Home

Victor Lloyd JOHNSON

Victor Lloyd JOHNSON Notice
JOHNSON Victor Lloyd Sadly passed away on Thursday 13th June 2019, of Wagga Wagga. Loving son of Cheryl Johnson & Lloyd Kirby (dec'd). Adored brother of Angela & Sheridan (dec'd), Cherished partner of Alana. Will be sadly missed by all his family and friends.



A service of Thanksgiving for the life of Victor Johnson will be held at Lake Cargelligo Catholic Church, 78 Reef Street, Lake Cargelligo on Friday 5th July 2019 commencing at 11.30am. Following the service the cortege will proceed to the Murrin Bridge Cemetery, Church Street. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend.



Published in The Daily Advertiser on June 29, 2019
