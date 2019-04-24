|
GLANVILLE Warren Earl At The Mary Potter Nursing Home on Monday 22nd April 2019, late of O'Hara Place Wagga Wagga. Loving husband of Leanne and the late Joy Glanville (nee Bittar). Loved father, father-in-law and grandfather of Marc & Sharon, Jordan, Ryan and Matthew, Scott & Cindy, Zoe and Oscar, Michelle & Steve, Brooke and Ben, great mate of Rod, Karina, Taylor, Mitch, Lilly, Hannah and Monica. Loved brother of Bubby, Jimmy, Max, Storm (all dec'd) and Rex. Fond uncle of his nieces and nephews. Aged 81 years.
A Requiem Mass for the Eternal Repose of the Soul will be held in St Michael's Cathedral, Johnston Street Wagga Wagga, on Friday 26th April 2019, commencing at 2:00pm. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend.
Private cremation.
Published in The Daily Advertiser on Apr. 24, 2019