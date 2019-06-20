Home

William George DEACON

Notice Condolences

William George DEACON Notice
DEACON (Bill) William George Of Junee and Ngaruawahia, New Zealand. Passed away peacefully on Monday 18th June 2019, surrounded by his loving family. Beloved husband of Noreen and the late Georgina Deacon. Dearly loved father of Barry, Daryn (Dec'd), and Lyandra Logan. Loved father in law of Ruta, Danielle and Michael. Loving brother of John (Dec'd) Michael, and deceased twin of Michael, Alex, Nola, Susan, David, and their families. Adored Grandad and Koro of Georgia, Matthew, Melissa, Billie-Rose, Kauri and Maddy.

Aged 75 years

Rest in Peace.



The relatives and friends of the late Mr Bill Deacon are respectfully informed that his funeral will take place on Tuesday 25th June 2019. The cortege will leave for the Junee Lawn Cemetery after Prayers in St Joseph's Catholic Church Junee commencing at 11.00am.



In lieu of flowers and in memory of Bill, please consider a donation to Junee Can Assist. Donations can be left at the Church.



Published in The Daily Advertiser on June 20, 2019
