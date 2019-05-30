|
|
GEORGE (Bill) William James Passed away at Wagga Wagga on Monday 27th May 2019 with his daughters by his side. Loved husband of Judith (dec'd). Loved father to Dominica, Anthea and Xavier (dec'd). Cherished Pa to Millicent and Yolanda. Fond brother and brother-in-law to Msgr Doug and Ivan & Maureen. Will be sadly missed by all his family and friends.
'A kind gentle loving man now at peace'
A Requiem Mass for the Repose of the Soul of William George, will be held at St Michael's Cathedral, Church Street, Wagga Wagga on Monday 3rd June 2019. Following the mass, commencing at 10.00am, the funeral will leave for the Wagga Wagga Lawn Cemetery, Brunskil Road. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend.
In lieu of flowers, donations on behalf of Riverina Cancer Care will be accepted at the Cathedral.
Published in The Daily Advertiser on May 30, 2019