|
|
WHILLANS William James (Bill) Passed away at Wagga Base Hospital on Sunday, April 21, 2019. Late of Teloca House, and formerly of Melbourne Street and "Mt. Crystal", Narrandera. Beloved husband of Lorna. Dearly loved father and father-in-law of Geoffrey & Irene. Cherished grandad of Lisa, Aaron & Deb; and great grandfather of Harry & Zarah; and Mia & Callie. Dear brother of Judith O'Connor, Lyn Brandt and their respective families. 'Resting peacefully' Relatives and friends are respectfully informed that his funeral service will be held at St. John's Uniting Church, Narrandera, on Monday, April 29, 2019 commencing at 10.30am. In lieu of flowers, donations will be gratefully accepted on behalf of the Narrandera Hospital Auxiliary.
Published in The Daily Advertiser on Apr. 24, 2019