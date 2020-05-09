|
BAUER - BERGMEIER (nee Potter) Shirley Lorraine Passed away peacefully at Mary Potter Nursing Home, Wagga Wagga on Tuesday, 5th May 2020. Beloved wife of Roy Bauer (dec'd) and Ray Bergmeier (dec'd). Loving Mum of Trish & Ken Ingold and Sue & Greg Gardiner. Cherished Nanna of Chris, Jade & Craig, Zoe, Leigha, Thea & Miles, Arianne & Josh and Brett. Treasured Great-Nanna of Lucy. Survived by her sisters Barbara Robinson and Marjorie Makeham. Loved sister-in-law. Loving Aunty of her many nieces and nephews. Aged 83 years. She will be sadly missed by all her family and friends.
The family of Shirley Bergmeier would like to convey their sincere thanks to all the staff at the Mary Potter Nursing Home and Dr. Samiha Azab for the care, devotion and love they have shown to Shirley whilst in their care.
A Private Service to celebrate Shirley Lorraine Bergmeier's life will be held on Monday, 11th May 2020. Family and friends are respectfully invited to watch the service via livestream commencing at 2:00pm at
www.alanharrismcdonald.com.au
If you would like to be recorded in the family memorial book, simply call our team at Alan Harris McDonald on (02) 6921 4913.
Published in The Daily Advertiser on May 9, 2020