Celebration of Life
Monday, Dec. 16, 2019
10:00 AM
Our Lady's Help of Christians Catholic Church
Chinchilla
aaron william MOHR

aaron william MOHR Notice
MOHR, Aaron William Late of Chinchilla. Passed away suddenly on Thursday 5th December 2019. Aged 36 years. Dearly loved son of Michael and Barbara. Sadly missed brother and brother-in-law of Alicia and Mick, and Mathew. Loved nephew and cousin of his extensive family. A great mate to all who knew him. The relatives and friends of Aaron are respectfully invited to attend his Life Celebration Service to be held at Our Lady's Help of Christians Catholic Church, Chinchilla. Service commencing at 10am Monday 16th December 2019 followed by interment at the Tanderra Lawn Cemetery, Chinchilla. In lieu of flowers donations gratefully accepted by LifeFlight. "Such is Life" KEATINGS FUNERALS CHINCHILLA 07 4662 7608
Published in The Daily Advertiser on Dec. 11, 2019
