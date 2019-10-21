Home

Adam Max HUNTLY


1981 - 2019
Adam Max HUNTLY Notice
HUNTLY Adam Max Passed away in China on Saturday 28th September 2019. Dearly loved son of Sue and Roger Huntly. A much-loved brother and brother in-law of Alannah and Ben, James, Samantha and Lauren. Loving Uncle of Tilly. Adored grandson of Monica Chalmers and Olive Huntly (dec'd). Adam will be dearly missed by all his uncles, aunts and cousins.



A Celebration of Adam's life will be held at the Wagga Wagga Crematorium Chapel on Friday 25th October 2019 commencing at 1.00pm. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend.



Published in The Daily Advertiser on Oct. 21, 2019
