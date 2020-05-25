Home

Aileen Barbara WHITICKER

Aileen Barbara WHITICKER Notice
WHITICKER (nee Cheney) Aileen Barbara Peacefully at Wagga Wagga, surrounded by her loving family, on Saturday 23rd May 2020, of Springvale Drive, Wagga Wagga. Dearly beloved wife of John (dec'd). Dearly loved and devoted mother and mother in-law of Joanne, Karen and Mick Loiterton, Tracey and Doug Snow, and Kristen. Much loved and treasured Nan of Josh and Simone, Olivia, Chloe, Cody, Callum, and Nate. Adored 'GG' of Dusty. Loved daughter of Ida and Bob Cheney (both dec'd), and sister of Ann Millynn. Loved by her uncles and aunties, and fond aunty to all her nieces and nephews. Aged 74 years.



Forever in our hearts



Funeral details are yet to be advised.



Published in The Daily Advertiser on May 25, 2020
