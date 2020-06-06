Home

Alan Harris McDonald & Co Funeral Directors
76 Copland St
Wagga Wagga, New South Wales 2650
02 6921 4913
Ajay Eli BEER


2005 - 2020
Ajay Eli BEER Notice
BEER Ajay Eli Passed away peacefully, surrounded by his loving family at Coolamon MPS on Wednesday, 3rd June 2020. Cherished Son of Sara Duggan and Aaron Beer. Dearly loved brother of Isaac, Addisyn and Scarlett. Beloved grandson of Silka & Garry Lonsdale, Mark Duggan and Maria Beer. Loving great-grandson of Margaret & Victor (dec'd) Beer. Loving nephew of Mikael & Tammy, Rachel & John, Jordy & Caitlin and Daniel & Tianna. Loved by all his aunties, uncles and cousins. Aged 15 years. He will be sadly missed and never forgotten by all his family and friends.



'His smile would forever light up our lives.

He fought to the end and showed us all how to truly live and love'



A Private Service of Prayers & Celebration for Ajay Beer's life will be held on Thursday, 11th May 2020 commecning at 11:00am. Family and friends are respectfully invited to watch the Service via live-stream at:



www.alanharrismcdonald.com.au



If you would like to be recorded in the family memorial book, simply call our team at Alan Harris McDonald on (02) 69337 802.



logo
Published in The Daily Advertiser on June 6, 2020
