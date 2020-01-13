Home

Daniel Woods Funeral Care
2 Station Place
Wagga Wagga, New South Wales NSW 2650
02 69218 218
Alan Douglas BRINDLEY


1937 - 2020
Alan Douglas BRINDLEY Notice
BRINDLEY Alan Douglas At The Wagga Wagga Base Hospital, with family by his side, on Friday 10th January 2020. Beloved husband of Jill. Dearly loved father and father-in-law of Alan, Debbie & Peter Davis, Peter & Kayleen, Gerard & Amanda and Christine. Much loved 'Pa' of Matthew, Jack, Sam, Bree-Ann, Rachel, Lochlainn, Groove and Indigo. Loved younger brother and brother-in-law of Graeme & Beverley, Ron (dec'd) & Judy and their families. Fond brother in law of the McNamara and Shaw families. Fond uncle of his nieces and nephews. Aged 82 years.



Prayers for The Eternal Repose of Alan's soul will be held in Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church, Bourke St. Wagga Wagga on Wednesday 15th January 2020, commencing at 1:00pm. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend.

Private Cremation



Published in The Daily Advertiser on Jan. 13, 2020
