PIERCE Alan Keith At Wagga Wagga Base Hospital on Tuesday 3rd September 2019 of Vanda Street Lake Albert. Cherished husband of Catherine. Dearly loved father and father-in-law of Gregory (dec'd), Deborah & Leonard, Brett, Kim & Warren and Melissa & Craig. Loved Poppy of Alexander, Nicholas, Samantha and Trinity. Loved brother and brother-in-law of John, Henry Wright and Peter Wright. Fond uncle of his nieces and nephews. Aged 81 years.
A Service of Thanksgiving will be held at St. John's Anglican Church, Church St, Wagga Wagga on Tuesday 10thSeptember 2019. Following the service, commencing at 10.00am, the cortege will leave for the Wagga Wagga Lawn Cemetery Brunskill Rd. In lieu of flowers, donations on behalf of Dementia Australia, will be accepted at The Church. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend.
Published in The Daily Advertiser on Sept. 5, 2019