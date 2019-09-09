Home

Alan Keith PIERCE


1938 - 2019
Alan Keith PIERCE Notice
PIERCE Alan Keith At Wagga Wagga Base Hospital on Tuesday 3rd September 2019 of Vanda St. Lake Albert. Cherished husband of Catherine. Dearly loved father and father-in-law of Gregory (dec'd), Deborah & Leonard, Brett, Kim & Warren and Melissa & Craig. Loved Poppy of his many grandchildren and great grandchildren. Loved brother and brother-in-law of John, Henry Wright and Peter Wright. Fond uncle of his nieces and nephews. Aged 81 years.



A Service of Thanksgiving will be held at St. John's Anglican Church, Church St, Wagga Wagga, tomorrow Tuesday 10th September 2019, commencing at 10:00am. Following the service, the cortege will leave for the Wagga Lawn Cemetery. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend.



Published in The Daily Advertiser on Sept. 9, 2019
