PIERCE Alan Keith At Wagga Wagga Base Hospital on Tuesday 3rd September 2019 of Vanda St. Lake Albert. Cherished husband of Catherine. Dearly loved father and father-in-law of Gregory (dec'd), Deborah & Leonard, Brett, Kim & Warren and Melissa & Craig. Loved Poppy of his many grandchildren and great grandchildren. Loved brother and brother-in-law of John, Henry Wright and Peter Wright. Fond uncle of his nieces and nephews. Aged 81 years.
A Service of Thanksgiving will be held at St. John's Anglican Church, Church St, Wagga Wagga, tomorrow Tuesday 10th September 2019, commencing at 10:00am. Following the service, the cortege will leave for the Wagga Lawn Cemetery. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend.
Published in The Daily Advertiser on Sept. 9, 2019