John Bance & Son Funeral Home
12 Ashmont Avenue
Wagga Wagga, New South Wales 2650
02 6925 4444
Alan Michael McDonald COX

Alan Michael McDonald COX Notice
COX Alan Michael McDonald On Thursday 10th October 2019, late of 'Livingston Gully' via Wagga Wagga. Dearly beloved husband of Belinda. Loving father of Danielle and Michael, and father-in-law of Rob and Suzanne. Dearly loved Boppa of Annabelle, Alice and Alexander; and Josephine and Merryn.

A Service Celebrating Alan's life will be held on Friday 18th October 2019 at the Wagga Wagga Crematorium Chapel, Brunskill Road, commencing at 2:30pm.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend.



Published in The Daily Advertiser on Oct. 17, 2019
