COX Alan Michael McDonald On Thursday 10th October 2019, late of 'Livingston Gully' via Wagga Wagga. Dearly beloved husband of Belinda. Loving father of Danielle and Michael, and father-in-law of Rob and Suzanne. Dearly loved Boppa of Annabelle, Alice and Alexander; and Josephine and Merryn.
A Service Celebrating Alan's life will be held on Friday 18th October 2019 at the Wagga Wagga Crematorium Chapel, Brunskill Road, commencing at 2:30pm.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend.
Published in The Daily Advertiser on Oct. 17, 2019