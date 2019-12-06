Home

John Bance & Son Funeral Home
12 Ashmont Avenue
Wagga Wagga, New South Wales 2650
02 6925 4444
Memorial service
Monday, Dec. 9, 2019
10:00 AM
Wagga Wagga Crematorium Chapel
Brunskill Road
Wagga Wagga
View Map
Albert Edward BOOTH


1936 - 2019
Albert Edward BOOTH Notice
BOOTH Albert Edward Passed away peacefully at Wagga Wagga Base Hospital on Tuesday 3rd December 2019. Dearest friend of Ann Plumbe. Loved Father to Joanne, Andrew, Dee and Luke. Loved Grandfather and Great Grandfather. Will be sadly missed by all his family and friends. Aged 83 years.



A Service of Thanksgiving for the life of Albert Booth will be held in the Wagga Wagga Crematorium Chapel, Brunskill Road Wagga Wagga on Monday 9th December 2019, commencing at 10:00am. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend.



logo
Published in The Daily Advertiser on Dec. 6, 2019
