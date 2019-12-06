|
|
BOOTH Albert Edward Passed away peacefully at Wagga Wagga Base Hospital on Tuesday 3rd December 2019. Dearest friend of Ann Plumbe. Loved Father to Joanne, Andrew, Dee and Luke. Loved Grandfather and Great Grandfather. Will be sadly missed by all his family and friends. Aged 83 years.
A Service of Thanksgiving for the life of Albert Booth will be held in the Wagga Wagga Crematorium Chapel, Brunskill Road Wagga Wagga on Monday 9th December 2019, commencing at 10:00am. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend.
Published in The Daily Advertiser on Dec. 6, 2019