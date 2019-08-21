|
Breust, Albert George (George) on 18th August, 2019 Late of Aurora Street, Temora and formerly of "Cadell", Bectric. Dearly loved husband of Pam. Loving father and father in law of Darren & Lynette and Tanya. Much loved Papa of his grandchildren Courtney, Ellise and Preston. Loving brother and brother in law of Joyce & John Oliver (both deceased), Heather & Ray Perry, Enid & Bill Macauley, Brenda & Ross Pfeiffer, Kay & Ken Bell (Grafton) and Ian & Diane Harper. Aged 79 years. At Peace Relatives and friends of George are respectfully informed that a service of thanksgiving celebrating his life will be held at the Uniting Church, Temora commencing at 2.30 pm on Friday, 23rd August, 2019 followed by interment in Temora Lawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Temora Can Assist at the Church. Temora & District Funeral Service Accredited Member of F.D.A of N.S.W. 306 Hoskins Street, Temora Ph 02 6977 1332
Published in The Daily Advertiser on Aug. 21, 2019