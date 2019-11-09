|
COCHRANE Alice Elizabeth Passed away peacefully at the RSL Remembrance Village on Wednesday 6th November 2019. Beloved wife of Bill (dec'd). Loving mother and mother-in-law of Elsie, Bill and Jackie, and Jan and Russell. Cherished grandmother of Jason, Julianne, and John, Alicia and Crackers, Kristy, Joanne and Bec, Kathrine and Scott, Angela and Aaron, and Michael and Danny. Cherished great grandmother of her 18 great-grandchildren, and one great-great granddaughter. Aged 93 years.
'She will be sadly missed by
all her family and friends.'
A special thanks to the RSL Remembrance Village for their wonderful care and friendship to our Mum.
A Service of Thanksgiving will be held on Tuesday 12th November 2019 in the Wagga Wagga Lawn Cemetery Chapel, Brunskill Road, Lake Albert commencing at 10am. The cortege will then proceed to the adjoining Lawn Cemetery. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend.
Published in The Daily Advertiser on Nov. 9, 2019