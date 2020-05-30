Home

Alan Harris McDonald & Co Funeral Directors
76 Copland St
Wagga Wagga, New South Wales 2650
02 6921 4913
Funeral
Wednesday, Jun. 3, 2020
11:30 AM
Alan Harris McDonald Chapel to Wagga Wagga Lawn Cemetery
76 Copland Street
Wagga Wagga
Alice Jean PIFFERO


1927 - 2020
Alice Jean PIFFERO Notice
PIFFERO (nee Nelson) Alice Jean Passed peacefully surrounded by loving family at the Bluecare Nursing Home, Wynnum. Formerly of Wagga Wagga. Dearly loved wife of Ronald (dec'd). Loving mother of Beverley and Susan. Loved Old Nana to her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She will be sadly missed by all her family and friends. Aged 93 years.



A Service to celebrate Alice Jean Piffero's life will be held at the Alan Harris McDonald Chapel, 76 Copland Street, Wagga Wagga on Wednesday, 3rd June 2020. Following the service commencing at 11:30am the funeral cortege will leave for the Wagga Wagga Lawn Cemetery, Brunskill Road, Lake Albert. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend.



Published in The Daily Advertiser on May 30, 2020
