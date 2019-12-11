Home

Graveside service
Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019
11:00 AM
Coleambally Lawn Cemetery
alice muriel JONES

alice muriel JONES Notice
JONES (nee Brill) Alice Muriel Passed away on Sunday 8th December 2019. Late of Bencubbin Avenue, Coleambally and formerly of Ganmain. Beloved wife of the late Raymond Sydney Jones. Dearly loved mother and mother-in-law of Dian & Rudi Hopfner, Lynette & Rodney Rees, Valerie & Larry Harrison, Robert & Caroline (dec'd) and Trevor. Cherished Nanna of her 14 grandchildren and Nanna Alice of her 27 great grandchildren and 5 great great grandchildren. Dear sister and sister-in-law of Ray & Loy (both dec'd), Len & Joyce (dec'd), Reg & Jenny (both dec'd), Alan & Jan and Barrie & Valma. Aged 91 years. "Together again" Relatives and friends are respectfully informed that her funeral service will be held graveside at the Coleambally Lawn Cemetery on Thursday 12th December 2019 commencing at 11am.



Published in The Daily Advertiser on Dec. 11, 2019
