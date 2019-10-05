|
ANDERSON, Alisa Joan Passed away on Wednesday, 2 October 2019. Late of Teloca House, Narrandera and formerly of "Avondale" and Arthur Street Narrandera. Beloved wife of Alan (dec). Loving mother and mother in law of Lyn & Nick Henry, Ross & Toots, Robyn Anderson & Paul Flynn and Warwick & Jill. Cherished grandmother and great grandmother. Beloved sister of Margaret (dec) and Norma (dec). Aged 96 years. Resting peacefully in Gods care. The relatives and friends of the late Alisa Joan Anderson are respectfully informed that her funeral service will be held on Tuesday, 8 October 2019 at St. John's Uniting Church, Narrandera commencing at 2.30 pm. A private family burial will take place. Flowers most welcome.
Published in The Daily Advertiser on Oct. 5, 2019