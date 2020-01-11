|
WOODEN Alison Ann Passed away peacefully with her family by her side on Thursday 9th January 2020. Loved wife of Barry. Loved mother of Aimee, Kyle (dec'd) and Gemma, Cherished Amma of Coen and Ryder. Will be sadly missed by all her family and friends.
'With Kyle.'
A Service to Celebrate Alison's life will be held in the Wagga Wagga Crematorium Chapel on Wednesday 15th January 2020 commencing at 11.30am. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend.
Published in The Daily Advertiser on Jan. 11, 2020