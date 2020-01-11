Home

POWERED BY

Services
John Bance & Son Funeral Home
12 Ashmont Avenue
Wagga Wagga, New South Wales 2650
02 6925 4444
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020
11:30 AM
Wagga Wagga Crematorium Chapel
Resources
More Obituaries for Alison WOODEN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Alison Ann WOODEN


1959 - 2020
Add a Memory
Alison Ann WOODEN Notice
WOODEN Alison Ann Passed away peacefully with her family by her side on Thursday 9th January 2020. Loved wife of Barry. Loved mother of Aimee, Kyle (dec'd) and Gemma, Cherished Amma of Coen and Ryder. Will be sadly missed by all her family and friends.



'With Kyle.'



A Service to Celebrate Alison's life will be held in the Wagga Wagga Crematorium Chapel on Wednesday 15th January 2020 commencing at 11.30am. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend.



logo
Published in The Daily Advertiser on Jan. 11, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Alison's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -