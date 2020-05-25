Home

Allan Joseph DAVIS


1923 - 2020
Allan Joseph DAVIS Notice
DAVIS Allan Joseph 9.5.23 - 23.5.2020

Passed away peacefully at Calvary Palliative Care. Beloved husband of Nell. Loved father & father in law of Catherine (dec) Brian & Judy, Gerard (dec), Jennifer & Alan Lang, Maree & Ross (dec) Andrews, & Beth. Adored Grandad of Tim Davis & Makaelia Hoyle, Jessica & Chris Atherton, Matthew & Lauren Richter, Rebecca & Paul Spicer, Kasandra & Trent James, Emilie Richter & Marcus Lingham, Anthony Davis, Sonia & Ben Horn, Mitchell Lang & Shannon Seaman. Cherished Great Grandad of Archer & Logan Atherton, Olivia & Odin Richter, Elsie & Leo Spicer.



'A true gentleman, known by many and loved by all'



Prayers for the Repose of the Soul will be offered on Tuesday 26th May 2020 commencing at 1pm. The service is able to be viewed via livestream using the following link:

https://waggafunerals.com.au/AllanDavis



To have your condolences added to the family Memorial Book please call us at Bance Funeral Services 6925 4444 or email [email protected]



Published in The Daily Advertiser on May 25, 2020
