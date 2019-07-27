|
|
MAVROUDIS Alma Passed away peacefully surrounded by her adoring family on Friday 26th July 2019. Beloved daughter of Nick and Haritomeni (both dec'd). Much loved sister of Dianne, Helen, Fay, John, Basil, Michael, and Connie (dec'd) and their partners. Adored aunt of all her nieces and nephews, and great-nieces and nephews. Aged 79 years.
'You will always be in our hearts.'
The funeral of Alma Mavroudis will be held on Wednesday 31st July 2019 in the Greek Orthodox Church 'The Dormition of Theodokos', Tompson Street, Wagga Wagga commencing at 10.00am. The cortege will then proceed for the Wagga Wagga Monumental Cemetery. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend.
Published in The Daily Advertiser on July 27, 2019