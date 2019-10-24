|
BALDWIN, Andrew Valentine "Kerry" Passed Away Peacefully 21st October 2019 Late of Tuggerah Beloved husband of Leoni. Much loved father of Kimmy and James & Hayley. Adored Pop of Grace and Charlie. Will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved him. Aged 76 Years Family and friends are warmly invited to attend the Requiem Mass for KERRY to be held on Monday 28th October 2019, at St Cecilia's Catholic Church, 23 Byron Street, Wyong commencing at 10.30am. Following the service the cortege will proceed to Palmdale Lawn Cemetery and Memorial Park.
Published in The Daily Advertiser on Oct. 24, 2019