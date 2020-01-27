Home

Funeral Mass
Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Michael's Catholic Cathedral
Church St
Wagga Wagga
Angela Jean TUCKWELL


1944 - 2020
Angela Jean TUCKWELL Notice
TUCKWELL (Brady) Angela Jean Passed away peacefully at Calvary Hospital, Wagga Wagga on Friday 24th January 2020. Dearly loved wife of Barry Tuckwell (Dec'd). Cherished mother of Carey, Megan, Jason and their families. Loving sister of Marie and Maureen. Beloved daughter of Thomas and Mary. Loved grandmother and great-grandmother. Aged 75 years.



Prayers for The Eternal Repose of Angela's soul will be held in St. Michael's Catholic Cathedral, Church St, Wagga Wagga on Thursday 30th January 2020. Following the Mass commencing at 11:00am, the funeral cortege will leave for the Wagga Wagga Lawn Cemetery, Brunskill Road. In lieu of flowers, donations will be accepted at the church on behalf of the Riverina Cancer Centre.



Published in The Daily Advertiser on Jan. 27, 2020
