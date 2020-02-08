|
|
MCRAE Sr Ann pbvm (Sr Clement) Ann died peacefully in Calvary Hospital, Wagga Wagga on 6th February, 2020 aged 77. Much loved member of the Presentation Sisters Wagga Wagga. Loving daughter of John and Irene McRae (Knight) (both deceased.) Loved sister of Paul, Clare (deceased), Denis, Christopher and Gemma. Wonderful aunt to her many nieces and nephews and their families.
Mass of Christian Burial for Sr Ann McRae will be celebrated at Sacred Heart Church, Kooringal on Friday, 14th February at 10 am.
The funeral will leave the church at the conclusion of Mass for the Wagga Wagga Lawn Cemetery.
'If I could be of service in any part of the world, I would willing do all in my power.' (Nano Nagle.)
Published in The Daily Advertiser on Feb. 8, 2020