Alan Harris McDonald & Co Funeral Directors
76 Copland St
Wagga Wagga, New South Wales 2650
02 6921 4913
Service
Thursday, Mar. 5, 2020
10:30 AM
Alan Harris McDonald & Co Funeral Directors
76 Copland St
Wagga Wagga, New South Wales 2650
Anne Therese LEAROYD


1975 - 2020
Anne Therese LEAROYD Notice
LEAROYD (Culhane) Anne Therese W156667



Passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on Sunday, 1st March 2020 at Calvary Riverina Hospital, Wagga Wagga. Beloved wife of Sean. Dearly loved mother of Brendan, Jake, Tayla and Brooke (dec'd). Cherished daughter of Terence & Margaret Culhane. Loved sister and sister-in-law of Stephen & Donna, Michael & Michelle and Andrew & Andrea. Loving aunty of Diane, Luke, Samantha, Dylan and Gemma. Aged 44 years. She will be sadly missed by all her family and friends.



A Service to Celebrate Anne Learoyd's life will be held at the Alan Harris McDonald Chapel, 76 Copland Street, Wagga Wagga on Thursday, 5th March 2020 commencing at 10:30am. Family and friends are respectfully invited to attend.



logo
Published in The Daily Advertiser from Mar. 3 to Mar. 4, 2020
