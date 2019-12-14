Home

Funeral service
Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019
10:00 AM
St John's Presbyterian Church
Lockhart
Annette CARTER


1949 - 2019
Annette CARTER Notice
CARTER (Perry) Annette

Passed away peacefully on

Monday 9th December 2019, aged 70 years.

Loved wife of Darrell.

Loved mother of Leonie.

Loving grandmother of Jacinta.



'Rest In Peace, Sadly Missed'



The relatives and friends of Mrs Annette Carter.

Are respectfully informed that her

funeral service will be held on

Thursday 19th December 2019

commencing at 10.00am.

At St John's Presbyterian Church,

Lockhart followed by a interment in the

Lockhart Lawn Cemetery.



logo
Published in The Daily Advertiser on Dec. 14, 2019
