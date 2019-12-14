|
|
CARTER (Perry) Annette
Passed away peacefully on
Monday 9th December 2019, aged 70 years.
Loved wife of Darrell.
Loved mother of Leonie.
Loving grandmother of Jacinta.
'Rest In Peace, Sadly Missed'
The relatives and friends of Mrs Annette Carter.
Are respectfully informed that her
funeral service will be held on
Thursday 19th December 2019
commencing at 10.00am.
At St John's Presbyterian Church,
Lockhart followed by a interment in the
Lockhart Lawn Cemetery.
Published in The Daily Advertiser on Dec. 14, 2019