Alan Harris McDonald & Co Funeral Directors
76 Copland St
Wagga Wagga, New South Wales 2650
02 6921 4913
Annette HART


1941 - 2019
Annette HART Notice
HART (nee Reed) Annette Passed away suddenly at Wagga Wagga Base Hospital, on Friday, 13th December 2019, surrounded by her loving family. Beloved mother and mother-in-law of Michelle Wallace, Robert, Cherie & Don Argus, Wayne & Lisa and Kylie & Tiffany. Loved and cherished Nan of Craig & John, Daniel & Erin, Sidonee & Dennis, Mitchell, Connor, Lincoln, Shannon, Courtney, Jackson, Maddison & Kyle, Talitha, Isaac and Elisha. Special GG of Halliday, Monroe, Lucca, Archie, Bowie and Violet.



'Forever in our hearts.'



A Private Burial was held on

Thursday, 19th December 2019



Published in The Daily Advertiser on Dec. 21, 2019
