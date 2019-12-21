|
|
HART (nee Reed) Annette Passed away suddenly at Wagga Wagga Base Hospital, on Friday, 13th December 2019, surrounded by her loving family. Beloved mother and mother-in-law of Michelle Wallace, Robert, Cherie & Don Argus, Wayne & Lisa and Kylie & Tiffany. Loved and cherished Nan of Craig & John, Daniel & Erin, Sidonee & Dennis, Mitchell, Connor, Lincoln, Shannon, Courtney, Jackson, Maddison & Kyle, Talitha, Isaac and Elisha. Special GG of Halliday, Monroe, Lucca, Archie, Bowie and Violet.
'Forever in our hearts.'
A Private Burial was held on
Thursday, 19th December 2019
Published in The Daily Advertiser on Dec. 21, 2019